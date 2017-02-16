Snap values itself at up to $22B ahead of IPO

Posted On Thu. Feb 16th, 2017
By :
Comment: Off

NEW YORK (AP) — Snap Inc. is listing the company’s valuation at up to $22 billion as it prepares for the tech industry’s biggest initial public offering in years.

The parent company of SnapChat said in a regulatory filing Thursday that the IPO is likely to be priced between $14 and $16 per share. Had the IPO price matched the $30.72 per-share price obtained in its last round of financing, Snap would have a market value of about $30 billion, based on the quantity of outstanding stock listed in its IPO documents.

Snap’s highly anticipated IPO would be the largest since China’s Alibaba Group went public in 2014. It is expected to trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the “SNAP” ticker.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company