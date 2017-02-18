Germany's Merkel backs free press amid Trump media criticism

Posted On Sat. Feb 18th, 2017
MUNICH (AP) — German Chancellor Angela Merkel has told an audience including U.S. Vice President Mike Pence that she supports a “free, independent press” and that Germany has good experience with mutual respect between the government and the media.

Merkel was asked Saturday at the Munich Security Conference whether she doubts the quality of American newspaper reporting on domestic politics. The question came after President Donald Trump tweeted that “The FAKE NEWS media … is not my enemy, it is the enemy of the American People!”

Merkel, who didn’t refer to Trump in her reply, said she largely reads German newspapers but “apart from that, I advocate a free, independent press and have high respect for journalists.”

She added: “We have always had very good experience, at least in Germany, with mutual respect.”

