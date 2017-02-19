REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Kraft Heinz withdraws $143B bid to buy Unilever

Posted On Sun. Feb 19th, 2017
By :
Comment: Off

NEW YORK (AP) — Kraft Heinz has decided to withdraw its $143 billion offer to buy mayonnaise, tea and seasonings maker Unilever.

The companies announced the decision Sunday in a joint press release.

Unilever, which has a head office in London, earlier had spurned the offer, saying the price was too low.

Despite rejection, ketchup, cheese and lunch meat maker Kraft Heinz said last week it was still interested in the deal.

Analysts say Kraft Heinz, co-headquartered in Chicago and Pittsburgh, is still in the market for acquisitions.

The deal would have brought together Kraft Heinz brands such as Oscar Mayer, Jell-O and Velveeta and Unilever’s Hellman’s, Lipton and Knorr. The combined company would have rivaled Nestle as the world’s biggest packaged food maker by sales.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company