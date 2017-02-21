Dubai: Panel clears DP World of Djibouti allegations

Posted On Tue. Feb 21st, 2017
By :
Comment: Off

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Dubai’s government says an arbitration tribunal has cleared port operator DP World of allegations of wrongdoing over its operation of an East African port.

The government of Djibouti brought a legal challenge against Dubai’s state-backed DP World in 2014 over its 50-year deal to operate the Doraleh Container Terminal, accusing it of bribing the head of Djibouti’s port authority.

Dubai’s government media office said Tuesday the panel operating under London Court of International Arbitration rules fully exonerated DP World, dismissing Djibouti’s claims and ordering it to pay arbitration and other costs. A commercial court in London last year cleared port authority head Abdourahman Boreh of misconduct.

DP World is one of the world’s biggest seaport operators. It launched the Doraleh project in 2009.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company