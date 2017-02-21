REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Vermont's Stowe Mountain Resort to be bought by Vail Resorts

Posted On Tue. Feb 21st, 2017
AP Photo/Toby Talbot

STOWE, Vt. (AP) — Stowe Mountain Resort in Vermont is being purchased by the Colorado-based Vail Resorts for $50 million.

Vail said Tuesday in a statement that it had reached an agreement to acquire the Stowe resort from the Mount Mansfield Company, a wholly owned subsidiary of the American International Group.

If the deal goes through, it would be Vail’s first East Coast resort. Vail owns 10 mountain resorts and three urban ski areas.

Vail would acquire all the assets related to the mountain operations at Mount Mansfield and Spruce Peak. Other facilities such as the Stowe Mountain Lodge, Stowe Mountain Club and the Stowe Country Club would be retained by the Mount Mansfield Company.

Vail Chairman Rob Katz says they’re thrilled to add Stowe to their family of resorts.

