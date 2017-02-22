France: PSA-Opel deal would be good news if jobs are saved

Posted On Wed. Feb 22nd, 2017
By :
Comment: Off

PARIS (AP) — France’s finance minister says a possible PSA Group takeover of General Motors’ German subsidiary Opel could help both companies if it doesn’t lead to job cuts.

The potential move by PSA, maker of Peugeot and Citroen cars, could shake up Europe’s auto market and companies that employ tens of thousands of workers.

French Finance Minister Michel Sapin, whose government helped bail out PSA and is an important shareholder, said Wednesday “it’s an operation that could bring benefit to both sides, but on certain conditions. The main condition is that of jobs.”

Sapin spoke after talks with German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble. Germany’s economy minister, Brigitte Zypries, is heading Thursday to Paris to discuss the possible deal.

Opel employs 19,000 people in Germany, where politicians are concerned about job losses in an election year.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company