NAFTA in Trump era is focus at US-Mexico trade forum

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Mexican and U.S. trade industry leaders have gathered in El Paso to discuss business in the era of U.S. President Donald Trump, who says he wants renegotiate or dismantle the North American Free Trade Act.

Many at Mexico Now’s Manufacturing Supply Chain Summit agreed Thursday that the 23-year-old NAFTA trade agreement between the U.S., Mexico and Canada will be renegotiated.

But they say there’s been a growing misconception that Mexico has taken too many manufacturing jobs from the U.S.

The Washington, D.C.-based Wilson Center think-tank says that 4.9 million Americans would be out of work if trade between the U.S. and Mexico stops.

Organizers say the conference drew 50 percent more people than it did in previous years largely because of the uncertainty that looms over trade since Trump’s election.