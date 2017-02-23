REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

NAFTA in Trump era is focus at US-Mexico trade forum

Posted On Thu. Feb 23rd, 2017
By :
Comment: Off

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Mexican and U.S. trade industry leaders have gathered in El Paso to discuss business in the era of U.S. President Donald Trump, who says he wants renegotiate or dismantle the North American Free Trade Act.

Many at Mexico Now’s Manufacturing Supply Chain Summit agreed Thursday that the 23-year-old NAFTA trade agreement between the U.S., Mexico and Canada will be renegotiated.

But they say there’s been a growing misconception that Mexico has taken too many manufacturing jobs from the U.S.

The Washington, D.C.-based Wilson Center think-tank says that 4.9 million Americans would be out of work if trade between the U.S. and Mexico stops.

Organizers say the conference drew 50 percent more people than it did in previous years largely because of the uncertainty that looms over trade since Trump’s election.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company