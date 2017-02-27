REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Report: Uber exec out after failing to disclose allegation

Posted On Mon. Feb 27th, 2017
By :
Comment: Off

NEW YORK (AP) — A top engineering executive at Uber, Amit Singhal, is out five weeks after his hire was announced. According to a report in the tech blog Recode, he failed to disclose that he’d left his previous job at Google because of a sexual harassment allegation.

Singhal denies the allegation and says he left Google a year ago for his own reasons. In a statement emailed to The Associated Press, he said that “harassment is unacceptable” and that he has “not committed such behavior.”

According to Recode, Singhal left Google after the company informed him of a “credible” harassment complaint from an employee.

Google did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Monday. Uber declined to comment beyond confirming that Singhal is no longer with the company.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company