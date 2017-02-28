REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Apple's iPhone may be mature, but it's still bearing fruit

Posted On Tue. Feb 28th, 2017
AP Photo
AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez

CUPERTINO, Calif. (AP) — The Apple of today hasn’t yet shown much indication of emulating its co-founder Steve Jobs and his streak of world-changing products, but it’s still proving to be a tough act to beat.

The main reason: Before Jobs died in 2011, he left behind the iPhone – a product with such a devout following that it will likely spin off billions in profit for the foreseeable future. Even if Apple fails to come up with “the next iPhone,” whatever that might be.

Apples shares already have climbed by nearly 20 percent during the first two months of the year, lifting its stock to record highs.

The recent gains helped foster a mostly upbeat gathering of shareholders Tuesday during Apple’s annual meeting at its Cupertino, California, headquarters.

