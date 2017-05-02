REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Devon Energy to sell $1 billion in assets

Posted On Tue. May 2nd, 2017
By :
Comment: Off

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Devon Energy Corp. plans to sell off $1 billion worth of assets to focus more on drilling in Oklahoma, west Texas and New Mexico.

The company said on Tuesday that the sales are expected to be completed during the next 18 months and will include part of its holdings in the Barnett Shale in north Texas.

Central and southern Oklahoma’s Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher counties fields and west Texas and New Mexico’s Delaware Basin now will be Devon’s focus, the company said.

CEO Dave Hager said in a statement the sales will help Devon concentrate on the highest-returning growth inventory in its portfolio.

Devon on Tuesday also reported first-quarter net income of $565 million after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company