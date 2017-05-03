Puerto Rico announces historic debt restructuring in court

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Puerto Rico’s governor has announced a historic restructuring of a portion of the U.S. territory’s $70B debt through courts after negotiations with bondholders failed.

Gov. Ricardo Rossello said Wednesday that a federal control board overseeing the island’s finances has agreed with his request to put the debts before a court. It’s a process similar to bankruptcy.

The island was hit with several lawsuits on Tuesday after a freeze on litigation that protected the government from lawsuits by creditors expired. The restructuring through courts will once again protect Puerto Rico from such lawsuits.