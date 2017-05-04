REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

The Latest: GOP-led panel OKs bill to overhaul Dodd-Frank

Posted On Thu. May 4th, 2017
By :
Comment: Off
AP Photo
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on a bill that would repeal about 40 provisions of the Dodd-Frank financial regulatory law (all times local):

12:05 p.m.

A House panel has approved legislation that would undo much of the Dodd-Frank law enacted after the 2008 economic meltdown.

The bill cleared the Republican-led House Financial Services Committee by a vote of 34-26.

Republicans are arguing that the law passed under President Barack Obama is slowing economic growth because of the cost of compliance and by curbing lending.

Democrats warn the GOP bill will create the same conditions that led to the financial crisis and pushed the economy to the brink of collapse.

The bill now goes to the full House for a vote, but supporters admit that the path will be much more difficult in the Senate, where Democratic support will be needed.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company