REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Comcast, Charter Communications step into wireless together

Posted On Mon. May 8th, 2017
By :
Comment: Off
AP Photo
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

NEW YORK (AP) — Comcast and Charter Communications will work together, forming something of a truce, as they advance into the wireless arena.

Under the agreement announced Monday, neither company will enter agreements with others as they attempt to create “common operating platforms.”

The companies have agreed to cooperate on technical standards development and harmonization; device forward and reverse logistics and emerging wireless technology platforms.

Comcast and Charter Communications Inc. said Monday that their partnership will give customers more choice and competitive prices.

Comcast Corp. said it will make Xfinity Mobile available to its customers in the coming weeks.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company