Macau to require facial scans at ATMs in Chinese casino hub

HONG KONG (AP) — Macau is stepping up security checks at ATMs in the Asian gambling hub by requiring facial scans and ID card verification for cash withdrawals using China’s main payment network.

The government said in a statement late Sunday that the new measures would eventually be rolled out to all automated teller machines in the former Portuguese colony, especially those inside casinos or nearby.

The specially administered region near Hong Kong is the only place in China where casino gambling is legal.

The measures apply to users of China UnionPay cards, the country’s dominant payment processor, in a sign that authorities are targeting mainland visitors.

It’s the latest move by authorities in Macau and Beijing as they try to stem the outflow of capital from the mainland.

