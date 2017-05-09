US Appeals court holds crisis bailout of AIG lawful

Posted On Tue. May 9th, 2017
By :
Comment: Off

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal appeals court has upheld as lawful the government’s bailout of American International Group in the heat of the financial crisis. It overturned a lower-court decision favoring the insurance giant’s former CEO.

The ruling Tuesday by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit said a company controlled by ex-AIG chief Maurice Greenberg didn’t have a legal right to pursue its claim against the government. Greenberg had alleged that the $85 billion bailout of the teetering AIG in September 2008 violated the Constitution’s Fifth Amendment by taking control of the company without “just compensation.”

The unusual case raised the issue of limits on the government’s power in responding to financial catastrophe. The new ruling handed a victory to the government.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company