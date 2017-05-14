REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Japan wakes up to global 'ransomware' cyberattack

Posted On Sun. May 14th, 2017
By :
Comment: Off

TOKYO (AP) — Japan has fallen victim of a global “ransomware” cyberattack that has created chaos in 150 countries.

Nissan Motor Co. confirmed Monday some units had been targeted, but there was no major impact on its business.

Hitachi spokeswoman Yuko Tainiuchi said emails were slow or not getting delivered, and files could not be opened. The company believe the problems are related to the ransomware attack, although no ransom is being demanded. They were installing software to fix the problems.

The Japan Computer Emergency Response Team Coordination Center said 2,000 computers at 600 companies in Japan had been affected.

The attack, known as “WannaCry,” paralyzed computers that run Britain’s hospital network, Germany’s national railway and other companies and government agencies worldwide in what may be the largest online extortion scheme ever.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company