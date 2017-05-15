Explosion hits Schaeffler factory in Bavaria, 13 injured

Posted On Mon. May 15th, 2017
By :
Comment: Off

BERLIN (AP) — German police say 13 people have been injured in an explosion in a factory in Bavaria.

Police said four of those injured in the Monday morning explosion at the Schaeffler factory in the town of Eltmann suffered from serious wounds and were flown by helicopter to a hospital.

Firefighters, police and rescue crews were on the scene but authorities say there appears to be no wider danger for people living in the surrounding area.

The cause of the explosion has not yet been determined.

Schaeffler is a global automotive and industrial parts supplier and the plant in Eltmann produces rolling bearing components. The plant is located in an industrial area of the town, 90 kilometers (55 miles) north of Nuremberg.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company