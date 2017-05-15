New York manufacturing shrank in May as new orders fall

Posted On Mon. May 15th, 2017
By :
Comment: Off

WASHINGTON (AP) — Manufacturing in New York state shrank for the first time in seven months in May, as new orders fell and shipments grew more slowly.

The Federal Reserve Bank of New York says its Empire State manufacturing index fell last month to minus 1, from 5.2 in April. Any reading below zero signals contraction.

The index measures sentiment in New York, but is followed by economists because it provides an early read on factory output nationwide. U.S. factories been expanding since the fall, after an 18-month slump caused by low oil prices, which lowered demand for drilling equipment.

The new orders index tumbled to minus 4.4 from 7, while the shipments index declined to 10.6 from 13.7.

A gauge of hiring slipped to 11.9, a solid reading, from 13.9.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company