Canada: Passengers can't be removed from overbooked flights

Posted On Tue. May 16th, 2017
TORONTO (AP) — Canada’s transportation minister says no one who has bought a ticket for a flight will be allowed to be removed because of overbooking under a new passenger bill of rights.

Minister Marc Garneau said Tuesday that the shoddy treatment of air passengers outlined in recent news reports will not be tolerated on any flight leaving or arriving to Canada.

He says new rules will ensure travelers are treated like people and not numbers.

The new regulation comes a month after cellphone video captured a passenger being dragged off a United Airlines flight in Chicago after he refused to leave his seat to accommodate airline crew members.

Garneau says if airlines can’t get a volunteer with a minimum level of compensation, they will have to increase the compensation.

