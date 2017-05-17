Greece general strike to disrupt services across country



AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek workers have walked off the job across the country for a nationwide general strike expected to disrupt public and private sector services. They are protesting new austerity measures to be imposed beyond the end of Greece’s third bailout next year.

Public hospitals were functioning with emergency staff only Wednesday, while public transport was disrupted.

Air traffic controllers were holding a four-hour work stoppage in the middle of the day, leading to the rescheduling or cancellation of more than 150 flights. Seamen were participating with a four-day strike that began Tuesday, leaving ferries servicing the Greek islands and mainland tied up in port until Friday.

Workers are protesting a raft of new cost-cutting measures, to be voted on in parliament late Thursday that will include pension cuts and tax hikes.

