The Latest: Tear gas fired at Greek anti-austerity protest

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — The Latest on Greece’s general strike (all times local):

1:35 p.m.

Greek riot police in central Athens have fired tear gas at protesting youths as anti-austerity protests turned violent.

Several dozen protesters hurled rocks and fired flares at police outside Parliament after peaceful marches involving around 12,000 people ended.

Nearby, protesting police officers blocked the entrance to a Finance Ministry building.

The marches occurred during a general strike against bailout-related spending cuts being debated in Parliament.

9: 15 a.m.

Greek workers have walked off the job across the country for a nationwide general strike expected to disrupt public and private sector services. They are protesting new austerity measures to be imposed beyond the end of Greece’s third bailout next year.

Public hospitals were functioning with emergency staff only Wednesday, while public transport was disrupted.

Air traffic controllers were holding a four-hour work stoppage in the middle of the day, leading to the rescheduling or cancellation of more than 150 flights. Seamen were participating with a four-day strike that began Tuesday, leaving ferries servicing the Greek islands and mainland tied up in port until Friday.

Workers are protesting a raft of new cost-cutting measures, to be voted on in parliament late Thursday that will include pension cuts and tax hikes.

