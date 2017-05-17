REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

US households owe record amount, topping pre-recession peak

Posted On Wed. May 17th, 2017
By :
Comment: Off

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. household debt reached a record high in the first three months of this year, topping the previous peak reached in 2008.

Americans have stepped up borrowing over the past three years, yet the nature of what Americans owe has changed since the Great Recession. Student and auto loans make up a larger proportion of household debt, while mortgages and credit card debt remain below pre-recession levels.

The Federal Reserve Bank of New York says household debt, which also includes auto loans and home equity lines of credit, stood at $12.73 trillion in the first quarter. The figure isn’t adjusted for inflation or population size.

The New York Fed says Americans are more likely to be paying down their debts than before the downturn.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company