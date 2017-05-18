REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Canada warns it may cancel US jet buy over Bombardier probe

Posted On Thu. May 18th, 2017
By :
Comment: Off

TORONTO (AP) — Canada’s government is warning it could cancel a planned purchase of 18 Super Hornet fighter jets from Boeing Co. because of U.S. Department of Commerce anti-dumping investigations against Canadian plane maker Bombardier.

Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland issued the threat in a statement Thursday. She says the government is “reviewing current military procurement that relates to Boeing.”

Boeing argued at a hearing in Washington on Thursday that duties should be imposed on Bombardier’s new larger CSeries passenger aircraft, insisting it receives Canadian government subsidies that give it an advantage internationally.

Freeland says Boeing’s petition is “clearly aimed at blocking Bombardier’s new aircraft, the CSeries aircraft, from entering the U.S. market.” She says the government strongly disagrees with the Commerce Department’s decision to initiate anti-dumping and countervailing duty investigations.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company