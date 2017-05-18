Royal Jordanian diverts flight after suspicious object claim

Posted On Thu. May 18th, 2017
By :
Comment: Off

AMMAN, Jordan (AP) — Jordan’s national carrier says it diverted a flight and searched the plane during an unscheduled stop after a passenger told the cabin crew that a suspicious object was on board.

Royal Jordanian says the Airbus 320 with 124 passengers was on its way from Dubai to the Jordanian capital of Amman on Thursday when the pilot received word of the passenger’s claim. The pilot diverted the flight to the nearest airport in the Qatari capital of Doha.

The airline says nothing suspicious was found during a search of the plane. It says the passenger who made the claim would be questioned by the relevant authorities and that the plane is resuming its trip.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company