Twitter's privacy update: what it means for you

Posted On Thu. May 18th, 2017
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

NEW YORK (AP) — Twitter is updating its privacy policy so it can track users’ interests better and target advertisements to them, at least in the US.

Along with this, Twitter is also rolling out more granular controls so users can decide – to an extent – whether and how they want to be tracked and targeted. The move comes as the company reels from its first quarterly revenue drop since going public and struggles to attract more users.

Twitter said Thursday that its new policy, effective June 18, also removes the “Do Not Track” option that let people opt out of being tracked by the likes of ad and social networks. Many such networks no longer honor that option anyway. Users in Europe will be able to retain more of their privacy.

