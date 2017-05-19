REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

US to announce $110 billion Saudi arms sale as Trump visits

Posted On Fri. May 19th, 2017
By :
Comment: Off

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. officials say the Trump administration plans to announce $110 billion in advanced military equipment sales and training to Saudi Arabia this weekend as President Donald Trump visits the country.

The package includes tanks, combat ships, missile defense systems, radar and communications and cybersecurity technology. The announcement is expected Saturday. Officials providing details were not authorized to speak publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity. Much of the package builds on commitments made before Trump took office.

Separately on Friday, the administration informed Congress it will sell some $500 million in precision guided munitions to Saudi Arabia.

The State Department says the munitions will improve Saudi targeting ability, particularly in Yemen where it has been criticized for civilian deaths in its fight against Iranian-backed rebels.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company