LL Bean's newest Bootmobile is kicking it in Japan

Posted On Sat. May 20th, 2017
By :


FREEPORT, Maine (AP) — L.L. Bean’s Bootmobile is leaving North America for the first time.

The four-wheeled tribute to the Maine-based retailer’s iconic boot is rolling across land of the rising sun, visiting L.L. Bean’s 25 stores in Japan.

The first Bootmobile was created to coincide with LL Bean’s 100th anniversary, and its popularity is giving Oscar Mayer’s Weinermobile a run for its money.

Bootmobile ambassador Eddie Flaherty traveled to Japan last month to deliver the ceremonial key to the Japanese Bootmobile. The two U.S.-spec models have the underpinnings of a Ford F-250 pickup, while the smaller Japanese Bootmobile is based on a Toyota Hilux.

The Bootmobile will tour around Japan this summer and fall. Fans are encouraged to share photos of Bootmobile on social media for a chance to win prizes.

