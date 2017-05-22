Czechs to build rail network for high-speed trains

Posted On Mon. May 22nd, 2017
PRAGUE (AP) — The Czech government has approved a plan to build a rail network for high-speed trains.

Transport Minister Dan Tok says the network will be designed for trains traveling at a speed of over 300 kph (185 mph) like in some other European countries, such as France. It should cost around 650 billion koruna ($27.6 billion).

The network would link the country with similar networks in neighboring countries, especially Germany.

The first such railway is scheduled to connect the Czech and German capitals, Prague and Berlin.

But it wasn’t immediately clear when construction might begin.

Tok said Monday that his ministry has been working on legislation that would make it possible to start “soon.” He hasn’t offered more details.

