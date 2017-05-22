REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Supreme Court rejects businesses' challenge to Michigan tax

Posted On Mon. May 22nd, 2017
By :
Comment: Off

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is rejecting challenges by IBM, Goodyear and other businesses seeking more than $1 billion in tax refunds from Michigan.

The justices on Monday turned away the companies’ appeal of state court rulings that upheld changes the state made to the way business taxes are assessed. The companies said they were being treated unfairly because the state retroactively changed its tax laws.

Gov. Rick Snyder signed a measure into law in 2014 that affected business taxes back to 2008. The law was upheld by a Michigan appeals court.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company