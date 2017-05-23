Previous Story
The biggest CEO pay raises and pay cuts of 2016
Posted On Tue. May 23rd, 2017
Here are the three CEOs who got the biggest pay raises last year, and the deepest pay cuts, as calculated by The Associated Press and Equilar, an executive data firm.
Top raises:
1. Hock Tan
Broadcom Corp.
$24.7 million, up 513 percent
2. Thomas Rutledge
Charter Communications Inc.
$98 million, up 499 percent
3. Robert Kotick
Activision Blizzard Inc.
$33.1 million, up 358 percent
Deepest cuts:
1. Dara Khosrowshahi
Expedia Inc.
$2.4 million, down 97 percent
2. Brenton Saunders
Allergan Inc.
$4.1 million, down 81 percent
—
3. Sandeep Mathrani
GGP Inc.
$12.7 million, down 68 percent