The biggest CEO pay raises and pay cuts of 2016

Here are the three CEOs who got the biggest pay raises last year, and the deepest pay cuts, as calculated by The Associated Press and Equilar, an executive data firm.

Top raises:

1. Hock Tan

Broadcom Corp.

$24.7 million, up 513 percent

2. Thomas Rutledge

Charter Communications Inc.

$98 million, up 499 percent

3. Robert Kotick

Activision Blizzard Inc.

$33.1 million, up 358 percent

Deepest cuts:

1. Dara Khosrowshahi

Expedia Inc.

$2.4 million, down 97 percent

2. Brenton Saunders

Allergan Inc.

$4.1 million, down 81 percent

3. Sandeep Mathrani

GGP Inc.

$12.7 million, down 68 percent

