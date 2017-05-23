REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

The biggest CEO pay raises and pay cuts of 2016

Posted On Tue. May 23rd, 2017
By :
Comment: Off
AP Photo
AP Photo/Richard Drew

Here are the three CEOs who got the biggest pay raises last year, and the deepest pay cuts, as calculated by The Associated Press and Equilar, an executive data firm.

Top raises:

1. Hock Tan

Broadcom Corp.

$24.7 million, up 513 percent

2. Thomas Rutledge

Charter Communications Inc.

$98 million, up 499 percent

3. Robert Kotick

Activision Blizzard Inc.

$33.1 million, up 358 percent

Deepest cuts:

1. Dara Khosrowshahi

Expedia Inc.

$2.4 million, down 97 percent

2. Brenton Saunders

Allergan Inc.

$4.1 million, down 81 percent

3. Sandeep Mathrani

GGP Inc.

$12.7 million, down 68 percent

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company