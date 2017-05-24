REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

A third of older Latinos have tapped into retirement savings

Posted On Wed. May 24th, 2017
By :
Comment: Off

CHICAGO (AP) — A poll says older Latinos are more likely than older whites or older blacks to say they’ve withdrawn or borrowed money from a retirement account.

The poll by the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research says about a third of older Latinos had tapped into their retirement savings, compared to about a quarter of whites and blacks.

Boston University sociology professor Ernest Gonzales says Latinos are using retirement accounts for emergencies since they don’t have other savings.

Gonzales said the problem goes beyond poor financial literacy and planning. Pay disparity plays a big role in their ability to save.

Only 1 in 3 native-born and immigrant Latinos has a retirement plan through their employers, in large measure because they often work in low-paying jobs that don’t provide them.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company