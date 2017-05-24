Federal financial aid official resigns before House hearing

WASHINGTON (AP) — A senior Education Department official in charge of managing federal student aid has resigned ahead of a House hearing.

James Runcie submitted his resignation late Tuesday. No reason was given.

Runcie was chief operating officer for federal student aid and an Obama administration holdover. He had been scheduled to testify at a congressional hearing Thursday.

Rep. Jason Chaffetz, chairman of the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee, says it was disappointing that “Runcie would rather resign than testify.” He says under Runcie’s leadership at the department, “federal student aid systems are less secure, performance has suffered and improper payments have increased.

Runcie could not be immediately reached for comment.

His resignation comes as the Trump administration is proposing in its 2018 budget reductions in federal financial aid programs.

