Parent company of DeVry University changing its name

Posted On Wed. May 24th, 2017
By :
Comment: Off
AP Photo
AP Photo/J Pat Carter

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill. (AP) — The company that owns one of the nation’s largest for-profit college chains is changing its name.

DeVry Education Group, which owns DeVry University, announced Wednesday that it will now be called Adtalem Global Education.

Company CEO Lisa Wardell said the new name “makes clear our purpose to empower students and our status as a global education provider.”

The company says Adtalem comes from a Latin translation of the phrase “to empower.”

Based in Downers Grove, Illinois, the company has expanded overseas recently while facing struggles in the United States. The DeVry University chain has closed 39 campuses since 2014 amid sliding revenue.

The company owns several other institutions, including the Chamberlain College of Nursing and Carrington College chains. A company spokesman said only the parent group is changing its name.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company