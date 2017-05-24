REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Trump hotels won't ask if stays paid with foreign govt money

Posted On Wed. May 24th, 2017
By :
Comment: Off

NEW YORK (AP) — The Trump Organization says it will not ask guests at its hotels and resorts if they are using money from foreign governments to pay their bills, setting up a possible showdown with Democrats who accuse the president of violating the U.S. Constitution.

The Trump Organization says it is “impractical” to identify all guests using foreign government money. It says it will report only those who have “specifically identified” themselves as doing so.

President Donald Trump has promised to donate profits from foreign governments using his properties to the U.S. Treasury.

Rep. Elijah Cummings of Maryland says the Trump Organization statement raises “grave concerns” about whether the president is breaking the Constitution’s ban on foreign-government payments to government officials. Cummings is the ranking Democrat on the House oversight committee.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company