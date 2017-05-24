Trump's health care budget means deep cuts for safety net

Posted On Wed. May 24th, 2017
By :
Comment: Off

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump’s first full budget calls for deep cuts to popular health insurance programs that are part of the social safety net. Trump campaigned for president on a promise to improve health care.

The budget omits any proposal for negotiating prescription drug prices, a frequent Trump talking point.

It also doesn’t address Medicare’s long term financial problems, but it targets the much smaller Children’s Health Insurance Program, or CHIP.

And Trump’s Medicaid cuts appear even bigger than those in the health care bill recently passed by House Republicans, above what would be needed to fulfill the GOP vow to repeal “Obamacare.”

The administration says the health care budget prioritizes federal spending on those who need it most, but others see it as a cost shift to states and individuals.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company