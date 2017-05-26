Albania returning Brazil poultry shipment with salmonella

Posted On Fri. May 26th, 2017
TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Food authorities in Albania say they are returning a poultry shipment to Brazil after tests found high levels of salmonella.

The National Food Authority statement said Friday that the 26 metric tons (28.6 tons) of frozen poultry imported by a local Albanian company was blocked at the western port of Durres earlier this month.

The statement added that the “poultry will leave for Brazil” after the proper documentation was completed by customs and the local company.

Brazil is a main source of poultry and pork for Albanian companies. In March, Brazil’s meat exports temporarily collapsed after investigators said that Brazilian health inspectors were bribed to overlook expired meats. Since the scandal, Albanian authorities have been vigorously testing meat coming from the South American country.

