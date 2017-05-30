REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Plastic surgery clinics hacked; 25,000 photos, data online

Posted On Tue. May 30th, 2017
VILNIUS, Lithuania (AP) — Police in Lithuania say more than 25,000 private photos – including nude pictures – and other personal data have been made public following the hacking of a chain of plastic surgery clinics.

Police says a hacking group called Tsar Team – which broke into the servers of Grozio Chirurgija clinics earlier this year – demanded ransoms from the clinic’s clients in Germany, Denmark, Britain, Norway and other EU countries.

Police say after threats, several hundred images were released in March and rest of the database was made public Tuesday.

It’s unclear how many patients have been affected, but police say dozens have come forward to report being blackmailed.

Lithuania criminal police chief Andzejus Raginskis called the move “extortion.”

