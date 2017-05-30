REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Trump, EPA chief meet ahead of decision on climate change

Posted On Tue. May 30th, 2017
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is meeting with the head of the Environmental Protection Agency ahead of a decision on whether the United States will withdraw from an international pact aimed at slowing climate change.

White House press secretary Sean Spicer says the president met with EPA administrator Scott Pruitt on Tuesday as he mulls a decision on the climate agreement.

Spicer says Trump ultimately “wants a fair deal for the American people.”

Trump is expected to make an announcement on it this week.

European leaders pressed Trump to stay in the Paris climate accord during the president’s overseas trip last week.

Nearly 200 nations, including the U.S., agreed in 2015 to voluntarily reduce their greenhouse gas emissions. Trump was critical of the deal during his campaign and has been considering whether to remain in the pact.

