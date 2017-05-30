REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Uber fires autonomous car researcher involved in lawsuit

Posted On Tue. May 30th, 2017
DETROIT (AP) — Uber has followed through on threats to fire a star autonomous-car researcher whose hiring touched off a bitter legal fight with Waymo, the former self-driving car arm of Google.

Waymo has alleged that Anthony Levandowski downloaded 14,000 documents containing trade secrets before he founded a startup that was purchased by Uber.

A federal judge has ordered Uber to return the documents and referred the case to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for possible criminal investigation.

Uber said in a statement Tuesday that Levandowski missed a company deadline to help with an internal investigation in the case.

A telephone message was left Tuesday afternoon for Levandowski.

