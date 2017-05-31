Climate change among issues to be debated at Exxon meeting

Posted On Wed. May 31st, 2017
By :
Comment: Off

DALLAS (AP) — At Exxon Mobil, profit is down and the stock has sagged too, but debate at the annual meeting is more likely to focus on the oil giant’s stance on climate change and other issues.

Shareholder activists are pushing Exxon to study and disclose whether regulations designed to reduce carbon emissions could hurt demand for oil.

They also want Exxon to describe steps it takes to prevent methane emissions from hydraulic fracturing, or fracking, when it drills oil and gas wells.

The meeting Wednesday will be the first since Darren Woods became CEO, replacing Rex Tillerson, who moved up his retirement date after being picked to become President Donald Trump’s secretary of state.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company