Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln
REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Doughnut delivery by drone in Denver is a peek at the future

Posted On Wed. May 31st, 2017
By :
Comment: Off

DENVER (AP) — Doughnuts have been delivered by drone to Denver’s mayor and the city’s police and fire departments.

The event provided a glimpse into what companies hope will be a quick, inexpensive way to get merchandise to customers.

Denver’s LaMar’s Donuts hired Austin, Texas-based company Drone Dispatch to deliver four boxes of doughnuts Wednesday using piloted drones flown from parking lots within a block of the delivery target Wednesday.

LaMar’s spokesman Tami Osifodunrin said Federal Aviation Administration regulations prohibit commercial drone pilots from losing sight of drones.

The FAA said in a statement it is investigating to ensure the deliveries followed rules governing commercial drone use in populated areas.

Amazon and other companies are testing autonomous drones for deliveries.

Drone maker Flirtey last year began limited deliveries for 7-Eleven in Reno, Nevada.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company