Reggae star Damian Marley, others buy control of High Times

Posted On Thu. Jun 1st, 2017
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Put this in your pipe and smoke it.

A group of investors that includes reggae star Damian Marley has bought a controlling interest in High Times, the magazine that for decades has been the bible of pot smokers.

Adam Levin, the magazine’s new CEO, said Thursday his group acquired a 60 percent stake in the magazine and its related ventures, including its popular Cannabis Cup trade shows.

Purchase price wasn’t revealed but Levin put High Times’ value at $70 million.

His Los Angeles-based investment firm, Oreva Capital, specializes in acquiring undervalued media companies.

He says that he, Marley and other partners believe they have acquired a gem in High Times.

The magazine, founded in 1974 by former drug smuggler Tom Forcade, is arguably cannabis’ best known brand name.

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

