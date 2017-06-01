Spain's top anti-corruption prosecutor resigns

MADRID (AP) — Spain’s top anti-corruption prosecutor has resigned after three months following criticism of his handling of certain cases – some involving members of the governing Popular Party – and revelations that his family held an offshore account in Panama.

State prosecutor Jose Manuel Maza said Thursday that Manuel Moix had resigned for personal reasons. He said his office found that Moix at no time acted illegally or inappropriately and saw no reason to fire him despite the political and media uproar of recent weeks.

Opposition parties showed unusual unity in reprimanding Moix, Maza and Spain’s justice minister last month for allegedly hindering anti-corruption investigations.

The government steadfastly defended Moix but revelations that he held offshore company shares were seen to be the last straw, even though it was not illegal.

Comments

comments