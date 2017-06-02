Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln

German prosecutors expand diesel emissions probe at Audi

Posted On Fri. Jun 2nd, 2017
By :
Comment: Off
AP Photo
AP Photo/Matthias Schrader

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — German prosecutors say they have expanded their investigation into suspected violations involving manipulation of diesel emissions at carmaker Audi to include cars sold in Germany and Europe.

The statement Friday from prosecutors in Munich comes a day after the transport ministry said the company had used software that turned off emissions controls when vehicles were not being tested in 24,000 vehicles built between 2009 and 2013.

Munich prosecutors were already looking into whether there were violations related to Audi vehicles sold in the United States. Parent company Volkswagen has already agreed to pay $1.2 billion to settle civil claims over 78,000 Audi, Porsche and Volkswagen vehicles with 3.0 liter diesel engines in the U.S., part of more than $20 billion in criminal and civil penalties.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company