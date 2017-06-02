Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln

Russian oil CEO: US oil output likely to offset OPEC cut

Posted On Fri. Jun 2nd, 2017
By :
Comment: Off

ST.PETERSBURG, Russia (AP) — The head of Russia’s state-controlled Rosneft oil giant says that that a rise in shale oil output in the U.S. would likely offset the effect from OPEC production cuts.

Speaking Friday at an economic forum in St.Petersburg, Rosneft CEO Igor Sechin said thanks to increasing efficiency U.S. shale oil producers would likely deliver an additional 1.5 million barrels of crude a day to the market in 2018.

OPEC and 10 other countries led by Russia agreed last week to extend for nine months, to March, a production cut of 1.8 million barrels a day initially agreed on in November. The move is a bid to shore up oil prices.

Sechin said the cuts fall short of “systemic measures that would lead to long term stabilization.”

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company