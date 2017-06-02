Walmart: Traditional retailing roots a competitive advantage

Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln
Posted On Fri. Jun 2nd, 2017
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Walmart CEO Doug McMillon is touting the company’s traditional retailing roots as a competitive advantage as it seeks to take sales away from online giant Amazon at a time of industry upheaval.

Speaking Friday at the annual shareholders’ meeting, McMillon highlighted a range of approaches Walmart has introduced or tested in the past year, like grocery pickup to technology that tracks food through the global supply chain.

But McMillon and other executives also highlighted the company’s investments in higher wages and training for its employees. He said Walmart “will compete with technology, but win with people.”

The company had reported higher sales and profits in the first quarter, a sharp contrast with the struggles of other retailers.

