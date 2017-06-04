World Bank sees global economy growing 2.7 percent this year

WASHINGTON (AP) — The World Bank says the world economy will pick up speed this year and next, helped by steadier commodity prices and a pickup in global trade.

The anti-poverty agency predicts 2.7 percent growth this year and 2.9 percent in 2018, improving on 2016’s 2.4 percent expansion.

The bank sees the U.S. economy growing 2.1 percent this year, up from 1.6 percent in 2016; the 19-country eurozone expanding 1.7 percent, down a notch from 1.8 percent; and Japan growing 1.5 percent, up from 1 percent last year.

China’s deceleration will continue – from 6.7 percent growth last year to 6.5 percent in 2017 to 6.3 percent in 2018.

The bank warns of risks from protectionism, geopolitical conflict and possibly financial fallout from expected U.S. interest rate increases.

Comments

comments