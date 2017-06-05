Trump Organization to launch 'American Idea' hotel chain

Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln
NEW YORK (AP) — The Trump Organization is launching a new mid-market hotel chain called “American Idea.”

Donald Trump Jr. said Monday the new chain will start with three hotels in Mississippi. The president’s son says inspiration for the chain came from traveling through America during his father’s presidential campaign.

The company also says the first of dozens of hotels in another new Trump chain called Scion is under construction in Mississippi, too.

Scion is a four-star hotel chain meant to offer upscale service in U.S. cities that could not support a full-fledged Trump luxury property. Ethics experts have said the chain raises conflicts of interest issues for the White House.

This story has been updated to correct the name of the new hotel chain. It is “American Idea,” not “American Ideas.”

