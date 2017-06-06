Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln
Southern California Modern architect William Krisel dies

Posted On Tue. Jun 6th, 2017
LOS ANGELES (AP) — William Krisel (KRYE’-sel), an architect whose mid-century Southern California designs are found in some 40,000 homes, has died. He was 92.

Chris Menrad, a friend and president of the Palm Springs Modern Committee, says Krisel died Monday at his Beverly Hills condominium.

In the 1950s and 1960s, Krisel and his partner, Dan Palmer, worked with the nation’s largest developers to create enormous neighborhoods of tract homes. Thousands remain from San Diego to Palm Springs.

The homes had similar floor plans and were designed to be built cheaply but Krisel included elegant modern touches such as big wooden beams, concrete breezeways, and sloping or butterfly roofs.

In Palm Springs, the homes had swimming pools, air conditioning and lots of glass to bring in the light and views of the desert scenery.

