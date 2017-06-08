Previous Story
Honda plans mostly self-driving car, follows Waymo, others
Posted On Thu. Jun 8th, 2017
AP Photo/Alan Diaz
DETROIT (AP) —
|DETROIT (AP) – Honda said Thursday that it will have highly automated personal cars on the road by 2025.
|The automaker said its system will use computers and cameras, radar and laser sensors to handle almost all driving situations except bad weather or some unusual occurrences. Then a human driver would have to take control.
|The company also repeated its pledge to have highly automated freeway driving by 2020.
|Honda joins a growing list of companies making promises about self-driving vehicles.
|Company
|Plan
|Year
|nuTonomy, software start-up
|Self-driving taxis in Singapore
|2018
|Waymo, unit of Google parent Alphabet
|Largely self-driving vehicle; partnership with Fiat Chrysler
|2019
|Ford Motor Co.
|Autonomous shuttle or shared vehicles, no human backup
|2021
|BMW/Intel/Others
|Fully automated vehicles in production
|2021
|Volkswagen/Audi
|Driverless city cars, limited use
|2021
|Delphi/Transdev
|Autonomous taxis, shuttles with remote human backup
|2018
|Toyota
|Highway self-driving with human backup
|2020
|Volvo
|Fully autonomous vehicle, no human backup
|2021
|Honda
|Autonomous personal cars, with driver as back-up
|2025
|General Motors
|Semi-autonomous on highway, driver must be engaged
|2017
|Mercedes-Benz
|Autonomous taxis, no human backup
|Around 2020
|Nissan
|Models with self-driving capabilities, human backup
|2020
|Uber
|Autonomous taxis with human backup drivers
|2016